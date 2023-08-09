Famous Comedian Bringing First Major Tour To Texas In Over A Decade

Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker announces his first major tour in North America since 2011.

Chris Tucker is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer and comedian. He is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise, starring opposite Jackie Chan under the direction of Brett Ratner.

Most recently, Chris was seen on the big screen staring opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR.

Tucker’s career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons’ HBO Def Comedy Jam. He then rose to prominence with his first starring role, in the 1995 cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie Money Talks, directed by Ratner, and also appeared in Luc Besson’s globally successful sci-fi adventure The Fifth Element. His other film credits include the Hughes brothers’ Dead Presidents, Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, David O’Russell’s award-winning hit Silver Linings Playbook, and Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

In 2015, Tucker released Chris Tucker Live exclusively on Netflix.

The special marked the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. In addition to entertaining millions of fans on stage and screen, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world, doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation.

Catch Tucker In "The Legend Tour 2023" Coming To Two Texas Cities.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Tucker's tour will be making stops at:

THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY - IRVING, TX WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023

BAYOU MUSIC CENTER - HOUSTON, TX SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2023

Tickets For The Highly Anticipated Tour Go On Sale Beginning This Thursday, August 10 with Artist Presale; General On-sale Begins on Friday, August 11 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

