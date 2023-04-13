Get our free mobile app

Modern 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home

127 acres of lush pasture

3 ponds and a creek

If you have ever thought about escaping it all and living off the land in high style, this is your dream. This property has everything you need to be completely self-sustaining.

If you have a large family, the mortgage here might be cheaper than the grocery store bill. This homestead already has a chicken coop, barn, fruit trees, garden, livestock pens, 3 ponds, and a creek that flows year-round.

That will keep you and the animals watered and fed, but what about the creature comforts? There is a water filtration system and solar panels on the roof for electricity, as well as a gorgeous modern French-inspired home the on 127 acres of lush pasture.

Traditional French Charm In Martinsville I.S.D.

The home was built in 2018 and is nearly 3,000 square feet. It is a tranquil retreat well off the beaten path located at 1137 CR 238 in Nacogdoches. When your address has only numbers you know you have really gone out of the city limits and bought the farm.

It's a blend of modern design and traditional French charm with its wide plank flooring, high ceilings, wood beams, and open-concept great room. The kitchen has all the best appliances and a large island.

This one doesn't disappoint when it comes to the master bathroom with brass fixtures and marble finishes. It also includes a soaking tub, double vanity, and a walk-in shower.

If complete seclusion is your goal, you know how to run a working farm, or just love to dream, take a look at the photos in the gallery.