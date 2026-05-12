The FBI recently arrested a fugitive in East Texas who had been on the run in connection to a 2024 murder in New Jersey. The FBI announced the arrest of Ricky Vargas, who is now facing first-degree murder charges and gang affiliations.

According to authorities, Vargas was wanted for his alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a bar in Garfield on February 4, 2024. Agents with the Dallas field office assisted the FBI’s Newark division in apprehending Vargas.

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What Happened Outside the New Jersey Bar

The stabbing took place in the early morning hours outside of the bar. On February 5, 2024 Vargas was charged in Bergen County with first-degree murder, causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crime, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.

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Charges Filed Against the Murder Suspect

An arrest warrant was issued for Vargas in February 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Vargas is known as a member of the Latin Kings gang.



How Authorities Believe Vargas Avoided Capture

While Vargas did not have a valid driver's license, law enforcement suspects that he used public transportation and ride-sharing services to travel. It’s possible that he also stayed in homeless shelters.

This was a coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement agencies. A huge thank you to all agencies, investigators, and officers involved in this case and doing everything possible to keep people in Texas safe.

Houston's FBI Issues Its First Ever: Top 10 Most Wanted List These are photos of the first-ever top 10 most wanted fugitives by the Houston, Texas, FBI office. These are Federal Fugitives who are considered armed and extremely dangerous. Rewards are offered for all of them. Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez