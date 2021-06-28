Look, the moral of this story is to never allow someone to steal you peace and joy. Unfortunately, Annie Williams, 58 of Dallas County, did not have that kind of self control last Friday.

I know that it is easier said than done sometimes to just walk away from a stressful or unwelcoming situation. I have been there before, but at some point in life this is a tactic that is needed because it definitely makes for a more peaceful and stress-free life. Relationships are hard and finding that person that is not toxic but balances and respects you can be hard.

Annie Williams' boyfriend/partner drove her to her limit this past Friday. No pun intended. When you find yourself destroying other people's property and injuring innocent bystanders you have really flown over the cuckoo's nest. I guess we can say that we are going to blame this one on the alcohol.

Video shows an enraged Annie Williams backing her car out of the liquor store's front glass window and backing up so fast that she jumped a curb, backed into a parked car and peeled off like she was cast in The Fast and The Furious with Vin Diesel and Tyrese. You would think she would stop after that, but no Ms. Annie had more smoke to let off. She is seen in the video circling the parking lot attempting to hit this man and in the process she clips an innocent bystander and breaks her ankle.

You think this story is over, well it is just getting started. Annie then flees the scene and takes a patrol office on a short chase, was finally stopped and was taken into custody. After all this craziness behind a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Ms. Annie caused $25,000 worth of damages to Liquor Depot and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, DWI and criminal mischief. All this behind a man that is causing you this much turmoil in your life.

Sometimes you just gotta take the TKO like Teddy Pendergrass taught us in the seventies because all of this is team too much. Now grandma is going to have to go to jail and probably prison behind this foolishness and the sad thing is, they have not even located the boyfriend. So why won't he come forward? Probably because he knows that he was dead wrong for whatever happened on this Friday at the Liquor Depot.