(Corpus Christi, Texas) - Love it or hate it, you can't deny that Whataburger has one of the best hamburgers in all of Texas. Are there better burgers? Sure. But Whataburger's unique flavor definitely puts it in any "Top 5" list.

No, I'm not getting paid for these accolades (although I'm always open to an endorsement *wink* *wink*). It's just a fact that I have loved Whataburger my whole life. Coming up in August, the Texas born and bred chain will be celebrating its 76th birthday with some huge deals.

The Origin of Whataburger

Harmon Dodson opened his first Whataburger August 8, 1950 in Corpus Christi. Since that time, Whataburger spread across Texas followed by numerous other southern states. They have since grown big enough to expand across the rest of the country. Their combination of great tasting breakfast items and burgers available 24 hours a day has kept the popularity of the Texas born and bred burger joint a favorite for millions of fans.

This year, Whataburger turns 76. To celebrate, they're offering a variety of deals throughout the month. For instance, on Saturday, August 8, it's BOGO Whataburgers between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Other Wednesdays of the month you'll be get various items for only 76¢. All you need is the Whataburger app.

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All the Whataburger Day Details

Whataburger is ingrained in Texan's DNA like H-E-B and Buc-ee's. As Texans, we celebrate big. Whataburger is going big with the celebration August 8 and all throughout the month of August. Find out all the details at stories.whataburger.com.

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It's Time to Reveal My Personal Winner in the In-N-Out Burger vs. Whataburger Debate in Texas After trying In-N-Out Burger for the first time, I can say who the winner is in the In-N-Out Burger versus Whataburger debate. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media