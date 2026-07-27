(Longview, Texas) - It's not uncommon to see vehicles on the road that shouldn't be. The body is rusted. The windows are cracked or missing. Only one brake light is working. It doesn't help things with the state getting rid of vehicle inspections.

With all the issues we see on those junked out cars on the road, we ask ourselves if it's legal to drive like that. Well, it is, they just haven't been caught yet. There are actually 7 problems that make your car, truck or SUV illegal to drive.

Keeping Our Vehicles in Great Shape

We want our car or truck running in tip-top shape. We want our car or truck to not have any dents or scratches. We want to get through our daily commute or errand running in East Texas as easily as possible.

Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen. We will get that infuriating ding in the parking lot. We will get those unsightly scratches when someone kicks up a rock on the road. We will have some kind of mechanical issue with our vehicles the longer we drive them.

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Certain Problems Violate the Law

While some can deal with a minor scratch or ding on their vehicle, others will ignore a major issue with their vehicle and continue driving it. The thing is, if you have a taillight that is not illuminating when you press the brake pedal, that's a violation of the law. If you have just one headlight guiding you down the road at night, that's a violation of the law.

Yes, it is expensive to take our vehicles to the shop and have any work done to them. But that is our responsibility as drivers, to keep our vehicles properly maintained and in good repair. Otherwise, your junked out 2008 Honda (or whichever year, make or model) doesn't need to be on the highway.

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These 7 Problems Make Your Car Illegal to Drive in Texas We've seen it on the streets of East Texas, cars with busted windshields, only one headlight working or other issues. Those issues could and should result in a ticket as there are seven vehicle problems that are illegal to drive with. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com