Find That Perfectly Shaped Pumpkin In One Of These East Texas Pumpkin Patches

It is official, you can start decorating for fall and for Halloween! Cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and it will be a great time to pull those fall decorations out of the hallway closet or attic and once again put them on display.

Then if you need some real stuff to decorate for the fall, like pumpkins, gourds, scarecrows, bales of hay and more, you can find them at an East Texas pumpkin patch. The pumpkin selection this year might not be as great as it has been in the past because of the drought, but the supply should be pretty good because East Texas farmers fared better when it came to late summer rain, unlike those in the panhandle and western part of Texas.

Whether you looking for pumpkins for that front porch display or one to carve up as a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches that are around East Texas.

Tyler

First Christian Church

Loop 323 and S. Broadway - Tyler

This pumpkin patch is one of the most visible in East Texas because it is located on the corner of Loop 323 and S. Broadway (one of the busiest intersections in East Texas). The pumpkin patch is loaded with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and you can pick yours out any day of the week.

Lanes Chapel Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy. - Tyler

Not only can the kids pick out the perfect pumpkin, but they can also hop aboard the Pumpkin Express train. The pumpkin patch is open daily until they're all sold or through October 31st and is a fundraising event for the church's ministry.

Plantation Pines

10098 CR 429 - Tyler

Known as Tyler's Christmas tree farm, Plantation Pines also has a pumpkin patch too! There are pumpkins, a you-pick-it flower garden, hayrid and other activities for kids. Open weekends with free admission.

Longview

Ellis Home And Garden

3110 N. Eastman Rd. - Longview

Not your traditional pumpkin patch, but this place has hundreds of thousands of pumpkins for sale. There are many photo ops available and enough fall and Halloween decor to outfit nearly the entire city of Longview!

Canton

Yesterland Farms

15410 I-20 - Canton

This is one of the biggest and most well-known pumpkin patches in all of East Texas. There is an admission fee with lots of activities for the entire family, including a corn maze, carnival-style rides and games and a pumpkin waiting just for you. Yesterland Farms is open Friday through Sunday.

Marshall

Piney Park

600 Martin Lake Rd. - Marshall

Piney Park's Trail of Lights is transformed into the Fall Festival & Spooky Trail. There are interactive activities on the trail, pumpkin patch, spider maze, and so much more. An admission fee is required.

Kilgore

Danville Farms

2366 Danville Rd. - Kilgore

Fall At The Farm at Danville Farms in Kilgore has pumpkins for every need. There is an admission charge to the pumpkin farm and it includes many activities like a hay ride, petting zoo, obstacle course, and more.

Mineola

Blueberry Ridge Farm

2785 E. US 80 - 5 miles East of Mineola

This pumpkin farm is open Thursday - Sunday through November 5th. There are activities for the kids with an admission fee and pumpkins range in price from $2 to $14.

Gilmer

Calie's Acre - Pumpkin Patch

10589 State Hwy. 300 - Gilmer

The pumpkin patch is open daily and there is an admission fee which included many activities and a trip to the pumpkin patch and sunflower field.

Whitehouse

Hill Creek Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch

147449 Hwy. 110 South - Whitehouse

The fund raising pumpkin patch for local missions is open daily for you to stop by and pick out the perfect pumpkin. The church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat on October 29th from 5p - 7p.

Palestine

Grace Church Pumpkin Patch

2130 Country Club Rd - Palestine

Not only can you find a great pumpkin at Grace Church Pumpkin Patch on certain nights you can also catch a free movie too. There are a lot of other great activities planned throughout the month, including a food truck festival and more.

Pittsburg

Efurd Orchards

4004 US 271 - Pittsburg

Locally grown pumpkins are waiting for you to harvest. While searching for the perfect pumpkin or gourd, try your luck at getting out of the corn maze and try their homemade ice cream too!

