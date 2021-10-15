Do you have a favorite season of the year? Mine happens to be Fall. Thank goodness it’s finally arrived. It may not quite feel like it with temperatures still rising into the upper 80’s, but rest assured it’s beginning to cool off.

One of my favorite things about Fall is all of the deliciousness that can be found when cooking with fall flavors like apple, pumpkin, cinnamon and clove. There are loads of great recipes out there, and I don’t know about you, but I find myself scrolling for hours on pinterest, instagram and of course tiktok with drool dripping from the corner of my mouth.

As I was scrolling this weekend, I found a few pumpkin flavored desserts that I felt were worth sharing so we can begin to enjoy these yummy fall flavors... if you haven't already!

Pumpkin Blondies

Preheat your oven to 350. Add 1 chickpea can rinsed, ½ cup pumpkin purée, ½ cup maple syrup, ¼ cup oil, 1 cup rolled oats, 1 tsp pumpkin spice to a blender. Blend it up and spread it into a glass baking dish. Mix in a ½ cup of chocolate chips and bake for 45 minutes at 350.

Pumpkin Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine dry ingredients in a glass mixing bowl:

1 ¼ cup flour

⅓ cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp ginger

Dash of salt

½ tsp of baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

Combine wet ingredients in a separate bowl:

1 cup pumpkin

⅓ cup dairy free milk

2 tbsp cashew butter or almond butter

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp vanilla

Slowly begin mixing dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners, and add batter to cups. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees

Icing:

Add wet ingredients to a mixing bowl, blend ½ cup coconut oil, and add in ½ tsp vanilla, ½ tsp nutmeg, ¼ tsp allspice and finally 2 ½ cups powdered sugar. Refrigerate icing, once cupcakes cool, ice them.

Pumpkin Spice Truffles

Add biscoff biscuits 1 ½ cups crushed to a mixing bowl with ½ tsp of pumpkin spice, 2 tbsp of powdered sugar, ½ tsp cinnamon, 2 oz of soften cream cheese, ⅓ cup pumpkin purée, mix well and chill for an hour.

Scoop mixture with a teaspoon and roll into a ball before placing onto a wax paper lined cooking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Melt 4 oz of semi-sweet chocolate.

Dip individual balls into semi-sweet chocolate with a fork coating them in chocolate. Then add it back to the wax paper lined sheet and chill.

