A Sign of Fall — Hayrides and Pumpkins This Weekend in Tyler

While you're out shopping for fall additions to your landscape this weekend, you'll be able to paint a pumpkin and hop on a hayride too. And food trucks will be there!

It's rare that we go to an event and there's not a food truck there because we are Texans and that's just how we live. Must. Have. Food. And it's better if it comes out of an ornately painted truck.

It's amazing the kinds of culinary creations that come out of those kitchens on wheels. Gourmet coffee and chicken biscuits will be coming out of the food trucks at Saturday's fall festival, and you'll be able to take your first hayride of the season too.

Breedlove Nursery and Landscaping in Tyler is hosting its Fall Festival this Saturday, September 25th, from 9 am to 1 pm, and you'll be able to paint a pumpkin and take that hay ride while you're shopping for roses, azaleas, shrubs, and trees.

Breedlove Nursery and Landscape is at 11576 Hwy 64 W in Tyler, and this will be the schedule for Saturday, according to the City of Tyler:

Fall Festival at Breedloves

Pumpkin Painting 9am-12pm

Hayrides 9am-1pm

Kornpop Balloons 10am-12pm

And there will be other things to do too:

Esprezio Coffee Food Truck

Chick Fil A Food Truck

Fairy Tale Pumpkins

Seasonal Color

Flower Hill Farm Bouquets

Plush Pumpkins

Jackson Square Cups

If you have kids like I do that wake up every Saturday and say, "Mama, what are we going to do that's fun today," well this is somethin'! Let's grab a granola bar and get out of the house early, and enjoy a fantastic opportunity to grab some great fall pics and paint a pumpkin.

Fall in East Texas is always so much fun, and this will just be the beginning.