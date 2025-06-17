We've had a bit of a reprieve so far this year when it comes to heat, but we all know it won't last. As summer arrives in the Lone Star State, it will only get hotter and hotter.

We're all aware that "knowing is half the battle" (thanks to G.I. JOE cartoons), becoming aware of potential electricity sucks in your home can help you save some dough this summer.

Five Things You Forget Are Raising Your Texas Electric Bill.

Off the top, the air conditioner sucks up a big chunk of the energy your home uses, but no one will be turning that off anytime soon (at least not until November, maybe).

Did you know that heating and cooling are responsible for just over half of your home’s energy usage? Here's a tip: moving your thermostat up one degree can save around 3% on your monthly electricity bill.

Lighting is a big expense too. LED lights have made a big change for us in this department. But, lighting still accounts for around 10% of your electric bill, so don't forget to turn out lights when you leave a room.

Screens, screens everywhere. You've got screens, your kids have screens, and even your dog and cat demand screens. But how much of an impact do our screens have on our electricity bills?

There are a few things that you could cut down on, or even unplug when not in use that could equal a little extra money in your bank account. Finance Buzz has some great information to help me you out this summer and year-round