It’s an exciting time here in East Texas as summer break approaches kids will be looking for fun things to do to fill their time. But the Highland Lanes Bowling and Fun Center in Jacksonville has just implemented a rule that all kids and parents need to be aware of.

New Rule for Kids at Highland Lanes

It’s always fun going bowling and spending time with friends, but you might need to bring a parent with you if you’re planning to visit Highland Lanes Bowling & Fun Center as they recently posted to social media about their new rule.

Due to an increase in incidents involving children being dropped off without adequate supervision and not following expected behavior guidelines, they will no longer permit guests under the age of 16 to be dropped off without a parent or guardian present.

They continued in the post, saying they truly enjoy welcoming younger guests to bowl and spend time in their arcade so the decision was not made lightly. The new rule is just to help them achieve their goal of ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors.

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Questions About Age Verification

There was one parent that was curious as to whether their 16-year-old daughter was welcome at the bowling and fun center even though she doesn’t currently have a state-issued ID to show her age. Which might be one hurdle that everyone needs to work together to navigate, although I’m sure if everyone is following the rules there won’t be much of a problem.



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What Families Should Know Before Visiting

Highland Lanes Bowling & Fun Center is located at 36644 US Highway 69 N in Jacksonville, Texas. Remember to have fun but follow the rules and be courteous to others who are there to have a good time too.

Common Ways Kids in Texas Cause Trouble in the Summer Here are the most common ways kids get into trouble during the summer months. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins