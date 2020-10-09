Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There are five very distinct ways to wear face masks, and I'll break them down for you.

I'm once again at the point where it's "you do you and I'll do me." I'm not going to bother with you if you don't mask up properly. That means, I'm not going to say anything, but I really am not going to bother with you, because I'm outta there.

Wearing a mask is such a simple gesture and they've proven that even the most basic homemade masks make a difference. As a matter of fact, let's digress here. Did anyone else notice that we didn't have that giant outbreak of respiratory problems that we have every year after school starts? Could it be that since a lot of us are masking up that it didn't get spread around? Just sayin'.....

So anyway, which one of these are you?

(Sorry, the model is a gutter troll, but he gets the point across.)

Get Spooky: These Are 10 Haunted Spots in Lubbock

