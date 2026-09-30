At this point just about every Texans has heard of Flock cameras. And more importantly every Texan has an opinion about the cameras that we have seen popping up around the Lone Star State.

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers (ALPR) made by Flock Safety that captures still images of passing vehicles, logs plate numbers and vehicle details, and uploads them to a searchable cloud database used by police, HOAs, and businesses.

Texas Has Already Started Pulling Back on Flock Cameras

We have heard of Texas Constables removing the cameras from their areas. We have heard that the state of Texas is now pausing the installation of new cameras along state roads. But now Flock is adding drones.

READ MORE: East Texas Petition Targets Flock Camera Program

Now Flock Is Putting Cameras in the Sky

Flock Safety announced plans to expand beyond traditional license plate cameras, deploying drones equipped with cameras that can monitor areas from the sky and quickly assist law enforcement with emergency response

As you would expect, the drones are raising additional privacy concerns as the company expands its surveillance technology. The drones are already active in Fort Worth and many other cities across the United States, with plans to expand further over the coming months.

Get our free mobile app

Could Flock Drones Actually Help Police?

I've seen drones used on YouTube to fight against retail theft so store employees aren't chasing after thieves. This could also reduce the need of law enforcement officers chasing after suspects as the drones could capture images of suspects.

But again, there are many Texans that see this as a huge privacy issue.

I would love to know your thoughts about potential Flock drones flying around our communities. Let me know what you're thinking in regard to these Flock drones by sending me an email, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Flock Announces 12 Big Changes to Their Policies Flock is responding to public backlash regarding their surveillance tech. Here are 12 changes being implemented according to the Flock CEO Garrett Langley. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas