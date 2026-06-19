There is now a group in East Texas that has started a petition to remove the Flock license plate cameras in Tyler. If you're active in East Texas social media groups, you know this has been a hot topic lately. The organizer of this group is saying privacy concerns are the reason they want the cameras to come down.

According to KLTV, law enforcement and Smith County officials are defending the Flock cameras, saying they are an important investigative tool.

How the Petition Effort Began

Robin Wright launched the effort about a month ago and even brought the petition before the Smith County Commissioners Court, asking officials to remove the cameras. These Flock license plate reading cameras are used by law enforcement across the country.

Wright believes that the cameras create a privacy and surveillance concern for people in East Texas.

READ MORE: Can Your Neighbor Legally Record You in Texas?

What Will Be Discussed at the Public Meeting

Deflock Tyler has scheduled a public meeting for July 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Tyler, although the location has not yet been announced. The meeting will cover basic information on Flock Safety and the company’s relationship with Smith County. It will also cover what organizers call the "quiet consequences" of Flock Safety. Organizers say the meeting will include videos, resources, and a question-and-answer session.

The Flock cameras take time-stamped images of vehicles which can assist law enforcement in solving crimes and locating missing people. The cameras have assisted over one million investigations nationwide.

However, some residents argue that photographing vehicles every time they pass a camera — including capturing images of drivers — goes too far.

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The Ongoing Privacy Debate in East Texas

How do you feel about Flock cameras? Do you feel like they are a good tool for law enforcement or does it feel like they are invading your privacy? I'd love to hear your opinion, email me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Protecting Your Child's Privacy and Identity - Tips for Parents Under New York State’s Education Law, if you are a parent of a child in the New York State schools, you have rights regarding the privacy and security of your child’s personal information and data. Here are some ways that you can protect your child.