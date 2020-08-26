After meeting at Belmont University in 2008, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley released their first EP in late 2010. They signed to Big Loud Mountain Records, released another EP in May of 2012 ... and then, just a few months later, signed with Republic Nashville and released their smash-hit debut album, Here's to the Good Times, in December of 2012. New country superstars were born.

Florida Georgia Line are electric onstage, and their energy, style and catchy music has catapulted them to huge success in country and also in pop. The duo has legions of fans, many of whom have been along for the ride since their debut and diamond-certified single "Cruise" (which spent 24 weeks at No. 1).

Kelley and Hubbard's first big tour involved opening for Jake Owen in 2012. They acted as the openers for several other big-name artists as well, before launching their first headlining tour, the Here's to the Good Times Tour, in 2013. That trek has been followed by, among others, 2015's Anything Goes Tour and their 2017 Smooth Tour, which included Nelly and Chris Lane as well as the Backstreet Boys -- quite the mix of artists.

Click through the photo gallery above to see some of The Boot's favorite live photos of FGL: