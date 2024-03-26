10 More Foods Texans Eat With That Delicious Chick-fil-A Sauce

The only bad thing about Chic-fil-A? You can't get it fresh on Sundays. Sure you can stock up on it during the week, but, yeah, ok... that's actually what I do.

Their spicy chicken sandwich is arguably one of the best, have you had their cobb salad? I don't know what they put on it, but it's just so fresh, and delicious. Don't get me started on their cookies. I'll brave a forty-car-deep drive thru line if the urge strikes me.

But of course, who doesn't love their delicious sauce. It's great on waffle fries, chicken, spicy chicken, hell, it'd probably be not bad on one of their cookies too.

If you're curious what else might go good with it, good news, we already have the answers. Have you ever tried Chic-fil-A Sauce with:

Veggies and Dip

Jason Eisenberg | TSM
Sick of the same old veggies and dip?

Quesadillas

The Cajundilla | TSM
The thing about quesadillas is, they're perfect for dunking. Enjoy.

Burgers

CANVA
Don't forget to try it with your burger and fries too.

Sushi

Mandee Montana, Townsquare Media
I haven't tried this one. But if you do let us know.

Bread

Unsplash
Got some leftover bread?

Sandwiches from Anywhere

Jupiterimages
Virtually any sandwich works.

Eggs/Breakfast Tacos

Put it on your breakfast taco!

Crackers, Chips

Jason Eisenberg | TSM
Crackers and pita chips!

Pizza

Jason Eisenberg | TSM
And last but not least, put the ranch on the bench and dip your pizza in it.

