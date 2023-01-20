Former NFL Wide Receiver To Be Named New Head Football Coach at Tyler High

Well, it looks like the kids at Tyler High in Tyler, TX won't have to wait long for their new football coach according to a new report today.

In December it was announced that Tyler ISD and Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes had parted ways after 11 years. Holmes' resignation was effective at the end of the contract year, according to Tyler ISD.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools. The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.” - Rashaun Woods

CBS 19 is now reporting that Tyler High has found their new head coach. "According to an Oklahoma school district, Tyler High is set to hire a new head football coach pending school board approval. Enid Public Schools (EPS) tells CBS19, Enid High School head football coach Rashaun Woods announced on Friday he had accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High effective immediately."

Woods' resume is impressive he was inducted to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Honor Class in 2022, he was a two-time All-American, and two-time first-team All-Big 12 member. He finished his collegiate career with 293 receptions, 4,414 yards, and 42 touchdowns—all Big 12 records.

He was a first round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2004 NFL Draft. He also played with the Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers, Denver Broncos during his NFL career.

Woods was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, and played for the Millwood high school football team.

