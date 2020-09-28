Fort Hood Launches Operation Pegasus Strength

Fort Hood makes a move to eradicate suicide, sexual assault, and sexual harassment on and around the base with the launch of Operation Pegasus Strength.

Fort Hood has been under the microscope lately, as 2020 has seen an increase in violent crime on the base and in the City of Killeen.

The 1st Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, “Black Knights,” are the first battalion to do the training, which is being called SHARP. That stands for Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention.

“This week is about us. Take the time to think about each other and make each other better. Take some time to reflect. Ask the questions, get to know each other a little better and find out what motivates you and your families. That’s the power of the First Team.”

Operation Pegasus Strength Two is already on the training calendar for next year.

The Army reports that troopers will be assigned to 10-person squads to participate in training for sexual assault/harassment response and prevention, inclusivity, and value of life, as well as psychological exercises with certified behavioral health specialists.

You can find the details here.

With everything that's gone on at Fort Hood in recent months and the service and sacrifice we've seen from our soldiers, hopefully this will be a first step in bringing about change and helping ensure our service members have training and resources available to keep them safe.