The Murder of a 13-Month-Old Leads to Arrest of Fort Hood Soldier

A Fort Hood Soldier is facing charges of murder and child abuse of a 13 month old infant.

According to a report from NBC DFW, Khairee Patton was arrested on Tuesday at Fort Hood and booked into the Bell County Jail. Patton is currently awaiting extradition to Arizona and facing charges of second-degree murder, child abuse, and failure to provide care after the 2019 death of his ex-girlfriend's baby in Tempe, Arizona.

On January 9, 2019, Patton brought the baby to a Phoenix Urgent Care facility where he told doctors that the baby was injured when they hit their head on a stereo, according to AZfamily. The baby was in critical condition and was immediately transported to Cardon's Children's Hospital. Patton told officers that he was the child's stepfather, and that his recent girlfriend left the baby in his care while she went to work.

Doctors and staff at the hospital informed investigators that they did not believe the child's injuries were consistent with Patton's version of events. Unfortunately, the baby did not survive, and doctors believe the infant died from injuries of abuse.

Fort Hood criminal investigators are said to have been coordinating with Tempe Police detectives since Patton's arrest.

