Today Marks the 11th Anniversary of the 2009 Fort Hood Shooting
There are some days that will stick with you forever. For many Central Texans, November 5, 2009 is one of those days, and they will never forget where they were when a murderer fueled by fanatical hate opened fire on Fort Hood and ended 13 lives.
Let us never forget their names:
- Civilian Physician Assistant Michael Grant Cahill
- Major Libardo Eduardo Caraveo
- Staff Sergeant Justin Michael DeCrow
- Captain John P. Gaffaney
- Specialist Frederick Greene
- Specialist Jason Dean Hunt
- Staff Sergeant Amy Sue Krueger
- Private First Class Aaron Thomas Nemelka
- Private First Class Michael S. Pearson
- Captain Russell Gilbert Seager
- Private First Class Francheska Velez (Velez was pregnant, and her unborn child was also fatally wounded.)
- Lieutenant Colonel Juanita L. Warman
- Private First Class Kham See Xiong
Let us remember those wounded as well:
- Specialist James Armstrong
- Sergeant Patrick Blue III
- Specialist Keara Bono Torkelson
- Specialist Logan M. Burnett
- Specialist Alan Carroll
- Captain Dorothy Carskadon
- Staff Sergeant Joy Clark
- Specialist Matthew D. Cooke
- Staff Sergeant Chad Davis
- Private Mick Engnehl
- Private Joseph T. Foster
- Private Amber Gadlin
- Sergeant Nathan Hewitt
- Sergeant Alvin Howard
- Private Najee M. Hull
- Staff Sergeant Eric Williams Jackson
- Private Justin T. Johnson
- Staff Sergeant Alonzo M. Lunsford Jr.
- Staff Sergeant Shawn N. Manning
- Staff Sergeant Paul Martin
- 2nd Lieutenant Brandy Mason
- Specialist Grant Moxon
- Civilian Police Sergeant Kimberly Munley
- Specialist John Pagel
- Specialist Dayna Ferguson Roscoe
- Chief Warrant Officer Christopher H. Royal
- Major Randy Royer
- Specialist Jonathan Sims
- Specialist George O. Stratton III
- Staff Sergeant Patrick Zeigler
- Sergeant Miguel A. Valdivia
- Staff Sergeant Thuan Nguyen
These men and women were betrayed by one of their own.
We all know his name, but I don't want to make this about him. He's had enough time in the spotlight and on camera.
Right now we're going through one of the most tense and divisive times in our nation's history, but my hope is that on today of all days we can be reminded that we are all Americans, and we cannot let hate win. We cannot let it divide us and pit us against each other.
Veterans Day is coming up Wednesday, November 11, and on that day we'll give thanks to those who've served and sacrificed for their nation. However, you don't need a holday as an excuse to thank a veteran or active member of the military for their service and show them your love and support. Any day's a good day for that.