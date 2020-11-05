Today Marks the 11th Anniversary of the 2009 Fort Hood Shooting

There are some days that will stick with you forever. For many Central Texans, November 5, 2009 is one of those days, and they will never forget where they were when a murderer fueled by fanatical hate opened fire on Fort Hood and ended 13 lives.

Let us never forget their names:

Civilian Physician Assistant Michael Grant Cahill

Major Libardo Eduardo Caraveo

Staff Sergeant Justin Michael DeCrow

Captain John P. Gaffaney

Specialist Frederick Greene

Specialist Jason Dean Hunt

Staff Sergeant Amy Sue Krueger

Private First Class Aaron Thomas Nemelka

Private First Class Michael S. Pearson

Captain Russell Gilbert Seager

Private First Class Francheska Velez (Velez was pregnant, and her unborn child was also fatally wounded.)

Lieutenant Colonel Juanita L. Warman

Private First Class Kham See Xiong

Image Courtesy of Fort Hood

Let us remember those wounded as well:

Specialist James Armstrong

Sergeant Patrick Blue III

Specialist Keara Bono Torkelson

Specialist Logan M. Burnett

Specialist Alan Carroll

Captain Dorothy Carskadon

Staff Sergeant Joy Clark

Specialist Matthew D. Cooke

Staff Sergeant Chad Davis

Private Mick Engnehl

Private Joseph T. Foster

Private Amber Gadlin

Sergeant Nathan Hewitt

Sergeant Alvin Howard

Private Najee M. Hull

Staff Sergeant Eric Williams Jackson

Private Justin T. Johnson

Staff Sergeant Alonzo M. Lunsford Jr.

Staff Sergeant Shawn N. Manning

Staff Sergeant Paul Martin

2nd Lieutenant Brandy Mason

Specialist Grant Moxon

Civilian Police Sergeant Kimberly Munley

Specialist John Pagel

Specialist Dayna Ferguson Roscoe

Chief Warrant Officer Christopher H. Royal

Major Randy Royer

Specialist Jonathan Sims

Specialist George O. Stratton III

Staff Sergeant Patrick Zeigler

Sergeant Miguel A. Valdivia

Staff Sergeant Thuan Nguyen

Image Courtesy of Fort Hood

These men and women were betrayed by one of their own.

We all know his name, but I don't want to make this about him. He's had enough time in the spotlight and on camera.

Right now we're going through one of the most tense and divisive times in our nation's history, but my hope is that on today of all days we can be reminded that we are all Americans, and we cannot let hate win. We cannot let it divide us and pit us against each other.

Veterans Day is coming up Wednesday, November 11, and on that day we'll give thanks to those who've served and sacrificed for their nation. However, you don't need a holday as an excuse to thank a veteran or active member of the military for their service and show them your love and support. Any day's a good day for that.