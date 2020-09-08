Fort Hood Releases Details About Death of Corlton Chee

Last week, Fort Hood announced the death of a soldier who collapsed during physical training and passed away in August. Today, we know a little more about what happened.

According to an update released Tuesday, 25-year-old PV2 Corlton Chee was running with other members of his 11-person platoon around 7 AM August 28. Toward the end of the 2.2-mile run, Chee collapsed and was unresponsive without a pulse when EMS medics arrived to help.

Medics were able to restore his circulation, and Chee was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he was determined to be terminally ill. ON August 29, Chee was transferred to Baylor Scott & White's Neurological Intensive Care Unit in Temple, where he passed away surrounded by family.

"Army CID is working closely with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences to further understand the cause of this his death," Tuesday's update read. "It is too early in the process to draw any conclusions about why he collapsed or passed away."

A unit memorial is being planned in honor of PV2 Chee's life and service, and some who've served with Chee will attend his funeral in New Mexico with his family's blessing.

Chee was of Navajo heritage, and the Navajo National Council recently called on the Army CID to conduct a thorough investigation of Chee's death, as well as that of Spc. Miguel D. Yazzie, also of Navajo descent.

“In our discussion with Maj. Gen. Richardson, the Navajo Nation has received the utmost assurance that the deaths of our two Navajo warriors will be investigated thoroughly,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon. “Along with the Congressional investigation launched on Tuesday, the Navajo Nation continues to ask for each of our nation’s leaders to join us in the call for clarity in the circumstances surrounding the deaths of our Navajo soldiers, as well as the 26 others reported at the Fort Hood Army post this year.”