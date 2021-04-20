Fourth Stimulus Check UPDATE

Originally I told you guys that talk of a fourth stimmy and recurring payments for the American people was gaining support from Congress. Now advocacy groups and many congressional democrats are applying additional pressure to President Biden to support regular cash payments until the COVID crisis is over.

According to Yahoo, letters have been written to President Biden urging him to include recurring relief payments in his $2.3 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure package.

"Families shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll have enough money to pay for essentials in the months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic," the senators wrote.

So, here's were things currently stand:

President Biden has not commented one way or the other about where he stands on a fourth stimulus check.

If passage of Biden's COVID rescue package is any indication of how getting a fourth stimulus check will go, there will definitely be some major hurdles. The bill got ZERO support from Republicans in Congress. Even some moderate democrats were skeptical non the third stimulus check.



Because the senate is equally split, it will only require the opposition of ONE democratic senator to kill to kill any proposal to add regular relief payments to the bill, or even just one more stimulus check.

Those opposed to the bill are raising the argument that there's no need for recurring payments because vaccinations are increasing, hiring is improving, consumer confidence is rising and the stock market is hitting new highs.

I will keep you guys updated on where this goes.