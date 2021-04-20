Fourth Stimulus Check UPDATE

A blank US goverment check with selective focus on the statue of liberty

Originally I told you guys that talk of a fourth stimmy and recurring payments for the American people was gaining support from Congress. Now advocacy groups and many congressional democrats are applying additional pressure to President Biden to support regular cash payments until the COVID crisis is over. 

According to Yahoo,  letters have been written to President Biden urging him to include recurring relief payments in his $2.3 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure package.

"Families shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll have enough money to pay for essentials in the months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic," the senators wrote.

So, here's were things currently stand:

  • President Biden has not commented one way or the other about where he stands on a fourth stimulus check.
  • If passage of Biden's COVID rescue package is any indication of how getting a fourth stimulus check will go, there will definitely be some major hurdles.
    • The bill got ZERO support from Republicans in Congress. Even some moderate democrats were skeptical non the third stimulus check.
  • Because the senate is equally split, it will only require the opposition of ONE democratic senator to kill to kill any proposal to add regular relief payments to the bill, or even just one more stimulus check.
  • Those opposed to the bill are raising the argument that there's no need for recurring payments because vaccinations are increasing, hiring is improving, consumer confidence is rising and the stock market is hitting new highs.

I will keep you guys updated on where this goes.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

 

Categories: News, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top