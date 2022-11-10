Get our free mobile app

Veterans Day is Friday. The day we honor military veterans from all the branches of the U.S. military. Many veterans, retired or active duty, can take advantage of discounted or free offers extended to them by local and national businesses as a way of showing gratitude for their service to our country.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington is hosting a Veterans Day weekend event at the park for anyone who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Not only will veterans receive free admission, but they will also be greeted with quite a few other perks and some special activities within the park on Saturday and Sunday, November 12th and 13th.

Six Flags Over Texas has been a family theme park since its inception in 1961 and has provided thrills to its guests for the past 61 years. From traditional theme park rides to thrilling roller coasters for enthusiasts of all levels along with live entertainment and special events, Six Flags Over Texas creates memories and they will be doing this Veterans Weekend.

Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy says, "On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime."

Six Flags Veterans Weekend Special Perks Include:

Complimentary park admission

Complimentary parking

Complimentary meal

Complimentary drink bottle

Commemorative gifts

Additional perks

The above perks are for all veterans and active military members. Six Flags isn't leaving friends and family out, the park is offering them special pricing on admission, four tickets for $19.99 each. A valid Military ID will be required at the admission gate.

On this day of patriotism and pride, Six Flags will have special events, including:

U.S. Air Force flyover Saturday, November 12th @ 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 13th @ 11 a.m.

Performance by the U.S. Airforce Quartet

Patriotic music throughout the day

drill teams

recruitment stations

VA Association

The park will be open Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We all, not just Six Flags Over Texas, thank our veterans for their commitment to our great nation and for their service to our country.

