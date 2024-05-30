Free Bus Rides for ETX Kids To Downtown Tyler All Summer Long

School's out in East Texas and kids are already bored. Well, we've got some good news from the Tyler Public Library and Tyler Transit for bored Tyler children this summer.

Once again Tyler Public Library and Tyler Transit have partnered to offer free summer bus rides for children to and from the Library from June 1 to August 30. This is a great opportunity for kids to meet up with other kids this summer.

The free bus rides are for children ages 17 years and younger, adults can ride too, but it'll cost them $1. If you'd like to get more information on the Tyler Transit route you can do that by clicking here. You can learn more about the summer Library activities information at TylerLibrary.com.

In addition to activities this summer, the Tyler Library will also be a Summer Food Program site for the East Texas Food Bank from June 4 to Aug. 8 this year.

This means they will be providing free meals for children aged 18 and younger. Kids will be able to get this free food on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library’s back patio.

This is a great opportunity for kids to get a healthy meal and get in some important social time too. Children can also make a craft or play a game as they enjoy lunch.

One note is that there will be no program on June 19 and July 4 as the Library will be closed for Juneteenth and Independence Day.

You can get more details about these programs by clicking here.

