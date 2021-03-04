Free Coffee for Healthcare Workers Tomorrow at Harvey Hall

If there's one group of people that deserve the highest of honor over the last year, it's our healthcare workers. They have all been working well above their pay grade during this pandemic. Any way to say "thank you" to them is a good thing. Free coffee is one great way to do that.

Tomorrow, March 5, at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler from 7:30 a.m. to noon, East Texas healthcare workers can stop by for a free cup of coffee.

Henry Bell, Chamber of Commerce President said, “It has been a long year, especially for those working on the frontline. With everything that’s going on, we felt like this was the perfect time to remind healthcare workers that the community supports them.”

Amen.

The free cup of joe will be provided by Esprezio, Inc. - Mobile Espresso Bar Cafe. Stop by their Facebook page to find out more about this East Texas business. They can be at your company event, wedding or whatever you're doing that great tasting coffee would be a great addition to the menu.

This is part of the city wide Rose City Strong campaign. This campaign in the city of Tyler encourages the community to come together and support each other. That can be through volunteering, helping your neighbor, uplifting each other, supporting our locally owned businesses and supporting those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

There will be one last opportunity to get free coffee on Monday, March 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at U.T. Health East Texas. Thank you to all of East Texas healthcare workers for your hard work over the last year.