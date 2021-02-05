We just want to take a moment and say THANK YOU to our incredible healthcare workers all over East Texas who are are the frontline to help keep us safe and healthy during this pandemic.

The Tyler Area Chamber Of Commerce and Visit Tyler are also showing their thanks and appreciation to healthcare workers by giving away free coffee to local healthcare workers. This event is part of the city-wide Rose City Strong campaign created by Visit Tyler to show community support for local businesses, residents, and frontline workers affected by the pandemic.

They are teaming up with Brookshire Grocery Company and Southside Bank to make this event happen so make sure you catch Esprezio Mobile Espresso Bar & Cafe who will be at various locations offering free coffee on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, February 16 – UT Health East Texas, 1000 S. Beckham Ave. – 6:30am-8:30am and 6:30pm-8:30pm

Wednesday, February 17 – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, 800 East Dawson – 6:30am-8:30am and 6:30pm-8:30pm

Thursday, February 18 – UT Health North Campus, 11937 US-271 – 6:30am-8:30am

Friday, February 19 – Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. – 7:30am- 12 noon

Wednesday, February 24 – Hospitality Health ER, 3943 Old Jacksonville Hwy – 6am-8am

Big shoutout to Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce & Visit Tyler for doing this to show our East Texas healthcare workers that they are appreciated.