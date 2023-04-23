On May 6th, we're all heading to downtown Tyler, TX for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. As of this posting we still have General Admission and Concert-Only tickets available, but what if I told you that you could score free VIP tickets to Red Dirt for life?

You Can! Thanks to our friends at Dr Pepper & Tyler Beverages you could be partying on The Brick Streets VIP style at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival with us for life.

Here's how you get entered to win:

Take your photo at the Dr Pepper display near the entrance of the festival. Post it on all your socials with #DrPepper. The winner will be announced on the stage before Shane Smith & the Saints. Good luck!

This year will mark our 9th festival on The Brick Streets. We've sold out every year in existence so don't wait much longer to get your tickets.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented Longview Drive Shaft, live from The Optimum Stage and wouldn't be possible without these sponsors: Cavender's, Tyler Beverages, Inc., Dr Pepper, Annie Oakley's, Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Altra Federal Credit Union, CS Connect Rentals, Broadway Powersports, The Marina at the Villages Resort, The Waterpark at The Villages, The Marines, Headquarters Salon & Spa.

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.