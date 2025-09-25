Here in Texas, there's a popular term for how we treat folks, and that is, of course, our famous "Texas hospitality." So it should come as no surprise that, according to residents of Houston, TX, their city is one of the friendliest in the U.S.

While you'd think that if you were after an honest opinion of whether or not a city is friendly, you'd ask its visitors, but not so fast. That is exactly not what a new nationwide survey from YUZU did. Instead, they asked each city to rate itself on friendliness.

Houston, TX, Is the 5th Most Friendly City In America

Regardless of how they did it, the findings are still pretty interesting. For this survey, "participants shared how often they have positive interactions with strangers, their likelihood of receiving help when needed, and how welcoming their city feels overall."

They then compiled these scores into a scale of 1 to 10, and it at the very least painted a picture of how these communities believe they treat visitors.

Get our free mobile app

10. Denver, Colorado (7.99)

9. Minneapolis–St. Paul, Minnesota (8.02)

8. San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara, California (8.04)

7. Boston–Cambridge–Newton, Massachusetts–New Hampshire (8.17)

6. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii (8.19)

5. Houston–Pasadena–The Woodlands, Texas (8.22)

Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Here's what they had to say about H-Town: "Big-hearted Texas hospitality runs deep in Houston. Add in one of the most diverse populations in the U.S. and world-class food that’s best shared, and you’ve got a recipe for instant connections."

4. Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, Florida (8.24)

3. Phoenix, Arizona (8.27)

2. Raleigh, North Carolina (8.29)

1. San Diego, California (8.32)

And just in case you were wondering, and because we never miss an opportunity to stick it to the City of Brother Love, the same survey found Philadelphia, PA, to be the rudest city in the country.