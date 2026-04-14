(Longview, Texas) - It is spring in East Texas which means the flowers are in bloom. It makes a blacktop road drive very beautiful with all the colors we see. It's really nice when you pass a field filled with the red of Indian Paint Brushes mixed with the blue of the State Flower of Texas, the bluebonnet.

Something else you'll probably see is people posed in the fields getting a picture surrounded by the flower. Some will even pick a few to bring home to possibly plant in their yard. How legal is that to do in Texas? It is but there are still ways you could get a ticket.

Is it Legal to Pick a Bluebonnet?

The bluebonnet is the state flower of Texas. The state legislature began debating the issue in 1901, settling on the Sandyland Bluebonnet as the bloom of the state. As native Texans, we've always heard to never pick the flower as it is illegal. But, is it? Not according to State Trooper Robbie Barrera. She told keranews.org,

It is not a violation of the law to pick bluebonnets, though you do need to be cautious if you choose to pick a bluebonnet, where you pick them. Don’t go on someone’s private property. If your neighbor’s growing bluebonnets and you go and pick those, then yes, that would be a violation of the law. But the bluebonnets themselves out on the side of the road, if you choose to pick them, it’s not against the law.

Bluebonnets unsplash.com loading...

Now, I'm sure if you asked permission of the property owner first, there wouldn't be an issue. But, again, ask first.

As for those fields along a state highway, what are some rules and precautions? Park as far off the highway as possible before taking that ultimate selfie or photo shoot with the flower. You can also pick a few but don't take a shovel and dig up a bunch.

READ MORE: Brake Checking is Not Illegal in Texas, but the Cause is

Bluebonnets unsplash.com loading...

Annual Bluebonnet in Ennis

Not far from East Texas, Ennis has been recognized as the official Bluebonnet City of Texas. Right now, April 1 through April 30, Ennis is host to the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail which showcases 40 miles of mapped driving featuring the state flower. If you want more details to celebrate the flower, go to the Bluebonnet Trails Festival website.

READ MORE: What You Need to Know to Legally Add a Carport to Your Home

Play These 13 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs This Month (Accurate as of April 2, 2026) There is something to the fun of playing a Texas Lottery scratch off every once in a while. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media