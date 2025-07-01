(KNUE-FM) There was a study shared on a home service website that claimed to have identified the six friendliest neighborhoods in Texas, specifically in larger cities within the state.

Howdy, neighbor!

Look, we know all about friendly neighborhoods here in Longview and Tyler, Texas--and honestly, throughout the state. (And honestly, about some less-than-friendly neighborhoods, as well.)

The word 'Texas' itself allegedly comes from the Caddo word 'Tejas,' which is said to mean 'friendship.' Some sources challenge this, but that's a different story.

A study focused on neighborhoods in larger Texas cities

And again, this study was focused on the friendliest neighborhoods in larger cities.

TimeOut.com referenced a study conducted by All Star Home, which researched Zillow to gather the information they were seeking.

How did they determine friendliness?

According to a post on the site, they "conducted a study to determine which American cities are the friendliest.

[They] compiled a list of popular neighborhoods across the United States based on the 200 most-viewed city neighborhoods on Zillow in 2022. Then we analyzed nearly 150K Google reviews from the past year for businesses in those neighborhoods."

They said they then used the percentage of reviews that contained the word 'friendly' to get an idea of how 'friendly' each neighborhood may be.

Which Texas neighborhoods made the list?

A list of the 20 'friendliest' neighborhoods in America was posted on the site--SIX of those were in Texas. Here's a look at who made the list:

