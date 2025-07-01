(Tyler, Texas) - You don't need me to tell you it's already hot outside. We've only just begun with the heat, too. Once August rolls around, we'll be nice and toasty. That heat will also get dangerous inside our vehicles while they sit outside.

We know the feeling of that blast of heat when we open the door for the first time. We have to let all of that built up heat escape before sitting down. Imagine what that heat could do to a person or a pet after an extended period of time.

The Summer Heat in East Texas

Never, EVER, leave a person, a child or a pet in a parked car with the windows up without the air conditioning going (noheatstroke.org). It will become extremely hot very fast. Just as an example, on a an 85° day, within 30 minutes, the internal temperature of your vehicle can get to around 119 degrees.

That's hot and very dangerous. On a 100° day, the internal temp of your car or truck can reach 134° in that same 30 minute window. The heat is no joke in East Texas. But despite all the warnings and all the facts that are handed out, we still hear of a tragic death of a child or adult that is killed because they were left in a hot car.

Our Vehicles in the East Texas Heat

As cars feel like ovens when we first get into them after work or even after an hour of shopping on the weekend. It will take a few minutes for the AC to remove that oppressive heat from our vehicle's cabin. However, there some ways to help alleviate that heat.

One is simply cracking the windows just enough to let the heat out, another is using a windshield shade, while another way to help reduce the heat in your vehicle is a good window tint. Below, you will find some other ways to help with the heat build up in your vehicle.

Deadly Heat Inside Our Vehicle

The East Texas heat does not play around. If you have to be outside for any extended period of time, have water on hand to keep yourself hydrated. The water doesn't have to be cold, either.

Be sure to take frequent breaks either inside in the air conditioning or in the shade. Wear long sleeves and pants, but make sure they are loose fitting, to protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunscreen when swimming and reapply it on a regular basis to protect your skin.

But Most Importantly...

DO NOT LEAVE A PET, A CHILD OR ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IN A HOT CAR, that heat could easily kill any of them.

