How you doin'! If you remember watching Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel - all the characters of Friends on television - you're going to LOVE this Friends-themed townhouse in Houston, Texas. Like you, I've seen every episode of Friends multiple times and I still cannot get enough of the show. If you're "ON A BREAK" take the time to scroll through the photos below; you will love every detail in this townhouse that you could own...seriously, it's not an AirBnB.

The kitchen is set up to look very similar to what Monica had in her kitchen, and everything looks spectacular. I mean, could it BE anymore spot on? The stairs within the townhouse has to be my favorite. Not only is there a picture of Ross on the stairs, but also his iconic saying of "Pivot". I'm not sure if I have ever seen a more perfectly set up home in reference to a television show.

More Details About the Friends Themed Townhouse in Houston, Texas

The townhouse itself is 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is a total of 2,015 square feet. The exact address is 1706 Bevis Street in Houston, Texas with the current asking price of $330,000. So beyond all the references to the show it really is a beautiful place to live.

The Friends Townhouse in Houston, Texas Is Getting Lots of Attention

They don't know we know they know we know a property like this has captured hundreds of views in just a matter of hours after being listed. The garage even has a 220 volt charger for Tesla vehicles...Oh my GAAAAAAWD.

Okay, enough talking about it, let's check this place out.

PIVOT! This Houston, Texas Home Is a Friends-lover's Dream

