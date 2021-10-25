‘Fright Fest’ At Six Flags Over Texas Lived Up To The Hype

Get our free mobile app

When the sun goes down at Six Flags Over Texas during the spookiest time of the year, the zombies and ghouls rise and appear to take over sections of the park while putting fear into some park guests.

This time of the year Six Flags Over Texas is transformed to 'Fright Fest' with special theming and decorations throughout the park to set the tone for Halloween. In addition, the park also offers several attractions for those who are really into getting scared. These haunted houses require an additional fee, but if you're into getting scared they are well worth the extra price.

Once the sun goes down and it's dark, certain areas of the park are taken over by a mysterious fog and within this fog zombies, ghouls and other weird creatures appear and mingle among the park guests. Some of these characters are just aimlessly wandering while others are more active, vocal and trying to scare the living daylights out of some park guests. If you plan on attending 'Fright Fest' this year, just be aware you'll find a big concentration of these zombies in the Texas section, while the France section of the park offers up a different kind of terror.

France is the smallest section of Six Flags Over Texas and during this time it is rethemed to 'Freak Town'. Although it is small, it is full of scare and terror, especially if you have a fear of clowns. With circus music playing in the background, a gigantic circus clown head in the middle of this area, and quite a few clowns, jesters and other characters running around acting weird, it's enough to send those that already have a healthy fear of clowns running for the front gate or towards Runaway Mountain. This can be traumatizing to some and hilarious to others at the same time.

Freak Town scared my daughter and her friends the most.

As far as the haunted houses go, well, I won't give those away. Except you can hear a chainsaw near the end of one of them! There are also several Halloween-themed shows you can catch too. When you go this year, I'd suggest you get there right when the park opens, because that's when the wait time on all the major rides are at their shortest. If you're looking to satisfy your emotions of thrills and fear, Six Flags Over Texas 'Fright Fest' is the best place for you this Halloween.

