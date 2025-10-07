Let’s talk about some of the whoppers we all heard growin’ up in Texas, and I ain't talking about Burger King hamburgers. I'm talking about the tall tales that our parents, teachers, and probably even older siblings spewed so often that we're only discovering as adults that they aren't even close to the truth.

I'm pretty sure that every kid in the Lone Star State was scared to swallow their gum because we are all told that if you did, it’d sit in your stomach undigested for seven years. Seven years! Whoever even thought that one up? And why'd they do it? Or how about waiting 30 minutes after you eat to swim? I just stopped telling my kids that garbage three summers ago. Do you know how much prime swimming time I had to sacrifice because of that bold-faced lie? A lot.

Ten Crazy Lies That Texas Kids Grew Up Believing

Was anyone reading this told that armadillos could roll up and roll away like little rubber balls in P.E.? We all were told that stepping on a crack would break your mama’s back, but if you didn't see through that one, that's one you.

Growing up, every dad swore the thermostat was off-limits. “Just touching it costs money.” Like that little dial was wired straight to the electric company’s bank account. Or how about it was illegal to have the dome light on in your truck at night? LIES.

Those lies might have been mostly harmless — aside from several thousand hours of missed swim time — but regardless, too many of us are still living with the repercussions. So, let's go ahead and put the all to bed.