Yes, you read that headline correctly! The most electrifying, explosive and mesmerizing musical force in North America is returning to Houston, Texas. He is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold. And he has decided to save the best for last.... Garth Brooks is playing his last stadium concert date in North America on Saturday, August 6th kicking off at 7:00 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas!

It has been over 7 years since Garth Brooks has been to Houston, Texas to perform and he couldn’t be more excited about it as this will also be his first time performing at NRG Stadium! The last time Garth was in Houston over 140,000 fans showed up for the tour date, it’s time to do it all over again!

Concert Ticket Details for Garth Brooks in Houston, Texas

It’s Garth Brooks you know these tickets are going to go fast, which is why we want to get you all the details so you don’t miss out on seeing him in Houston. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00 A.M. CST. There will be a limit of 8 tickets per person and all tickets will cost $98.95. There will not be any advance box office sales for this concert.

How Can You Buy Tickets to See Garth Brooks in Houston, Texas

There are only 3 ways for you to purchase tickets to see Garth Brooks in Houston:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 The Ticketmaster App on your phone... make sure you update all information prior to tickets going on sale for a quicker purchasing experience.

