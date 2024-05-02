Enter to Win Tickets to Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour

Kick off your summer with Kenny Chesney at his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.

The tour is sure to be a great one. Not only will the No Shoes Nation (Cheseny fans) get to sing along with Kenny Chesney, but he'll also be joined by Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and "When The Sun Goes Down" duet partner Uncle Kracker.

Chesney said of the tour name that he wanted it to reflect that moment when good things start to happen. He said,

The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going. But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

If you want to see Chesney live, you're in the right place because we're giving away some free tickets to two lucky 101.5 KNUE listeners! Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to the May 11 show at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here is how you can win:

All you have to do to enter is fill out the information below! Winners will be selected and contacted on May 8.

This is an APP ONLY contest -- meaning you must have our app downloaded to enter. If you don't have it yet, get it here.