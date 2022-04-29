George Strait Announces Two Night Stand in Fort Worth, TX

Y'all realize that this cowboy is never truly going to ride away, right? This morning George Strait announced back-to-back concerts in Fort Worth, TX.

The concerts are set for Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. Strait will bring Tenille Townes for both dates.

Here's the important info: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com. And a heads up to American Express Card Members, you will be able to purchase tickets earlier; beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, May 12 at 10 p.m. CT.

We all only thought he'd ride away after record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, but we're of course ecstatic he didn't. Just this year he extended his Strait to Vegas series at T-Mobile Arena, performed a one-night Strait to the Natural State show at Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, before returning to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his 31st performance at the event - which was a perfect bow on this years festivities..

During his three decades long year career the man has over 60 No. 1's, and has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Dickies Arena is a 14,000-seat multipurpose American arena, located within the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The venue hosted a public ribbon cutting on October 26, 2019.

