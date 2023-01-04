How Much National Championship Tickets Cost to See TCU? Spoiler Alert: It’s A Lot

At Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, TCU stunned Michigan 51-45 to earn their first bid in decades to the national title game. Fort Worth, TX's Horned Frogs will be taking on Georgia on Monday, January 9, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

And tickets are pricey.

The cheapest pair I could find today on StubHub were going for $399 in the upper peaks of SoFi Stadium, and that's before taxes and fees. I also found a pair at the 50 yard line in the VIP section for a little less than $9,000.

It's all about options.

And of course you'll have to get to Southern California too, right? Flights out of Love to LAX are booking fast and many flights are already sold out for the dates you'll likely want to fly.

TCU is offering travel packages for fans that include airfare and access to the official pregame tailgate, but the cheapest packages there start at $1,945 per person, and those look like they're sold out -- and those folks will still have to find tickets as they're not included. As of this posting there are 20 left for the price of $4,125, and again tickets are not included.

"My hope is that this isn’t the last [championship appearance ever for TCU], but I’m not going to take that chance," TCU grad and season ticket holder Carolyn Mitchell tells WFAA. "I'm going to go now, and I’m going to enjoy the moment and hope that the magic continues. It’s going to be great."

At the start of the season TCU was a 200-1 longshot to win the national championship, those odds improved dramatically this week. Best of luck to TCU!

