One Rule at a New Fort Worth, TX Restaurant May Give Some of You Anxiety

So, yeah, I'm all about the idea behind this rule. But as much as I hate to admit it, I may have a little trouble actually following it. There is a new Italian restaurant in Fort Worth, TX's historic stockyards that is banning cellphones.

The restaurant, Caterina's, offers patrons a lock bag to leave it in while they dine, and then they return it on their way out.

That's not the only rule though, they've got a dress code too. Men are required to wear jackets and women to "dress classy" according to NBCDFW -- however the latter is certainly open to interpretation.

"We're going to kindly ask them to put their phone in the bag,” Love tells NBCDFW. “We've already had that happen. Some people forget. They just have their phone in their pocket. We give them the bag. They put their phone in the bag. It's not a big deal."

But of course it's the no cellphone rule that is getting people buzzing. As owner Tim Love points out, folks do go to movies for two hours without pulling out their phones. So, yeah, why not dinner?

And if you're thinking you could sneak in a text or Twitter scroll, think again. The restaurant is not very big, less about 1,700 square feet. They only seat 40 people which includes the bar. And while I like to think of myself as "not a snitch," if I'm there without my phone you sure as heck better be too.

We're in this together, fam.

