George Strait Taps Chris Stapleton & More for Six Stadium Shows in ’23
Big news today for George Strait fans as he's announced six stadium shows for 2023, his largest run since "riding away" in 2014.
Of course Strait, who turned 70 this year, hasn't been able to completely ride away from the stage. He's picked up stadium and arena shows, and even played a Las Vegas residency, but it looks like next year will see him spend even more time on the road than he has in eight years.
“It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”
Look out Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, Tampa, The King is coming and he's bringing Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town with him.
Tickets will be available through an American Express pre-sale Oct. 26th, they start at $59. The general public on-sale begins Nov. 4th.
George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour Dates:
May 6 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 3 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
June 17 — Seattle Wash. @ Lumen Field
June 24 — Denver Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
July 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
