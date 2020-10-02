Georgia Woman Caught On Video Dancing After Job Interview

Stories like this need to be told!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Imagine being unemployed for two years not knowing where you next blessing is going to come and then out of nowhere you receive a BIG blessing to where you are so thankful you start to celebrate.

Well, that's what happened to Kayallah Jones who resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Kayallah was homeless for two years and went on a job interview for a waitress position and after knocking the interview out of the park she was so excited she walked outside and broke into a dance celebrating her accomplishment.

Little did Kayallah know that per ABC 13 a security camera caught her on video doing her 'two step' celebration.

I was excited. When I got outside, I didn't know that the cameras caught me.

The restaurant manager Dakara Spence saw something special in Kayallah with her energy and upbeat personality so she did what any other normal manager would do which was tell Kayallah she's hired!

I called her phone and I said 'I'm going to hire you and I seen your happy dance, so you can continue dancing' and she was just screaming through the phone. It was a beautiful moment for me.

This story personally hits home to me because when I lost my job back in 2011 I was unemployed for 10 months and right when all hope was lost I received my blessing like Kayallah.

Congrats to you Kayallah! Much success on your new job.