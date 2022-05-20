Need A Job? Jarvis Christian University Hosting Job Fair In Hawkins, TX

Its been called "The Great Resignation", Americans have been quitting in their jobs in droves since the pandemic began and while some see this as a bad thing, I see it as a good thing. Why? Because people are waking up to the fact that life is short and so are opportunities to do what you REALLY LOVE not what you HAVE TO DO to make a living. While many have gone back to school and others gone the entrepreneurial route, there's still some folks who are just looking to make a change and our friends at Jarvis Christian University have teamed up with Workforce Solutions of Texas to help!

Jarvis Christian University and Workforce Solutions of East Texas will host a workforce fair for the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 24.

The job fair will be in the Auxiliary Gymnasium of the E.W. Rand Center Gymnasium on the Jarvis Christian University campus, U.S. Highway 89 East at PR 7631 in Hawkins, Texas. Representatives from all industries are hiring, including warehousing, manufacturing, retail trade, daycare centers, law enforcement, real estate rental and leasing, restaurants, hotels and staffing services.

Optional COVID Protocols will Be Followed.

Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at the entrance of the Auxiliary Gym but are optional. Optional free COVID-19 testing will be set up in the Mirror Room of the Rand Building from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for those deciding to be tested. The Workforce Fair is an equal opportunity employer program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech-impaired customers may contact Relay Texas 800-735-2989 (TTY) and 711 (voice.) Contact Robert Reagins at (903) 747-1330 or go to East Texas Workforce.org for more information.

