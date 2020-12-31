Glass Rec Center In Tyler Offering New Year Membership Rate

If you're one of these "New Year, New Me" types who annually say they are going to make major changes in their lives on New Years Day but usually forget about said change by March, you can at least save some money while you figure it out.

One of the first places I visited when I got to Tyler was The Glass Recreation Center, which is now giving you the opportunity to start your "New Year, New Me" mission with reduced annual memberships.

Regular memberships are $30 per year for residents and $40 per year for non-residents but for a limited time, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 30, annual memberships will be on sale for $25.

The Glass Recreation Center is located at 501 W. 32nd St. and offers a wide variety of opportunities to its members. The multi-use facility includes a weight room, cardio room, fitness classes, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, computer room, rental areas, outdoor basketball courts, a spray ground, a walking track inside the facility, as well as outside around the beautiful pond and much more.

Don't miss the opportunity to save some money and start getting in shape! For more questions on how to become a member, please call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271 or visit our website at www.TylerParksandRec.com.