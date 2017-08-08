Songs such as "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Wichita Lineman" and "True Grit" wouldn't be around for us to enjoy without the magnificent Glen Campbell. The singer was one of the greatest forces within country music -- and, really, music as a whole -- beginning in the early 1960s, and his songs and legacy continue to affect fans all over the world.

Campbell was a Grammy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winner, an Oscar nominee and a Country Music Hall of Fame member, not to mention a prolific actor and musician and a loving father and husband. Even though Alzheimer's disease robbed him of his memories and abilities before his death on Aug. 8, 2017, he will forever remain an absolute legend.

Click through the gallery below to see photos of Campbell's life and career, from when he was a strapping young man just beginning his music career to the icon he's become. There are images of him starting out in his career, posing with other celebrities, performing, acting and more: