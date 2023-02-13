It's not every day we have the opportunity to see runaway goats hanging out at a Target store. But whether we knew it or not, this is the content we need to see coming out of Spring, Texas.

Not that we blame the goats, of course. Most Texans, whether human or among the animal variety, clearly love being at Target.

On February 8, a post was shared via the Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook page regarding some runaway goats that apparently felt the need to get out and do a little shopping at the Spring, Texas Target store on Cypresswood near the North Freeway.

We need to hear a little bit more of the backstory on the goats gone wild incident at a Spring, Texas Target store.

According to the post, "Deputy Austin with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Target located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive in reference to two goats wandering through the store."

I wish they'd shared what aisle they were wandering upon discovery. Were they confiscating the goat milk in the dairy area? Were they in need of a space heater for the barn? Looking for a few party snacks?

Alas, we may never know.

After the goats were discovered, Deputy Austin facilitated the rescue and return home for the two rogue goats. They were safely secured and Harris County Animal Livestock was contacted to come and take them home.

A couple of videos were shared by media outlets in the Houston, Texas area. Here's one shared by KHOU 11, followed by one shared by FOX 26:

And now FOX 26's take on the delightful debacle:

I hope these goats live somewhere happy. And I hope their guardians make sure to ask them what they need next time they make a Target run.

See? Everyone loves Target.

