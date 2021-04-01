‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Earns Biggest Opening Day of the Pandemic

Godzilla vs. Kong is a monstrous hit at the U.S. box office, grossing $9.6 million on Wednesday, opening day. That’s the best single box office day since the pandemic started. The movie debuted in more than 3,000 locations across North America, with 93 percent of the U.S. marketplace back up and running, according to Warner Bros.

But even as cinemas reopen across the country, limited capacity restrictions remain in highly populated areas. In Los Angeles and New York City, for example, theaters remain at 25 percent capacity. However, as Los Angeles was officially cleared to the Orange Tier, that number will change to 50 percent on April 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Godzilla vs. Kong could possibly gross up to $30 or $40 million in its five-day debut. Godzilla vs. Kong currently holds an A CinemaScore rating, a promising sign that the movie is sitting well with fans. Last weekend, Godzilla vs. Kong debuted overseas, scoring an impressive $123 million at the foreign box office. Once again, that’s the best opening for a Hollywood production since the Covid-19 crisis began last spring.

Currently, the highest grossing three-day North American launch during the pandemic is held by Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 ($16.7 million). The DC superhero movie arrived in theaters over the Christmas holiday, coinciding with a wave of coronavirus cases that led to several theater re-closures. It shouldn’t be difficult for Godzilla vs. Kong to overtake Wonder Woman 1984’s three-day record, but we'll know for sure in just a few short days.

If you’re not quite ready to venture out to a movie theater yet, Godzilla vs. Kong is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Gallery — Box-Office Bombs That Are Actually Good: