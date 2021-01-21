‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Poster Debuts, Trailer Coming Sunday

One will fall. Two will fight. Lots of people will get HBO Max.

In 2021, Warner Bros. is releasing 17 movies to HBO Max the same day they open in theaters. The first couple titles, like January’s The Little Things, likely won’t generate enormous excitement. But that could change in March, when HBO Max gets Godzilla vs. Kong, the enormous cross-franchise sequel starring the two most famous monsters in movie history. Unlike most 2021 blockbusters that could very easily get delayed if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t improve, these Warners titles on HBO Max are coming as planned, which means Godzilla and Kong will be clashing in just about two months time no matter what.

That means it’s time to start hyping the movie. Warner Bros. announced the film’s trailer will debut online on Sunday today, while unveiling the movie’s trailer. Check it out below:

Warner Bros.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall. Here’s its official synopsis:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths to the clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on March 26, 2021.