Good News for Worried Parents, Plane Full of Baby Formula is Coming to Texas

My youngest never drank formula, and it's been a good four years since my middle daughter depended on it. So while I can empathize, wow, I certainly haven't had to experience first-hand what so many parents in Tyler, Longview and across Texas are experiencing right now, thanks to this baby formula shortage.

Good news today though, some relief is on the horizon for beleaguered moms and dads; Operation Fly Formula will be bringing formula to Texas and points across the U.S.

From WhiteHouse.gov: "These Operation Fly Formula flights donated by United Airlines will contain over 300,000 pounds or approximately 3.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula and will begin shipping on June 9. These flights will contain approximately 3.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and 540,000 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil Organic.

Today Operation Fly Formula will be touching down in Texas. According to KIIITV, "the FedEx Express MD-11 charter flight is coming from Cologne, Germany and is packed with Nestle baby formula. The plane is expected to land during the lunch hour at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, on board 110,000 pounds of Nestle NAN SupremePro Stage 1 infant formula."

In addition to Operation Fly Formula, the "Biden Administration has taken a number of other important actions to ensure there is enough safe infant formula for families, including invoking the Defense Production Act, entering into a consent agreement between the FDA to reopen Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis facility, and issuing FDA guidance so that major formula manufacturers can safely import formula that is not currently being produced for the U.S. market."

