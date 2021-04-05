FDA Warns Parents About Homemade Formula

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents about homemade formula after reports of babies being hospitalized. The FDA has received reports of infants suffering from hypocalcemia after being fed homemade formula, according to BRProud.

The FDA strictly regulates infant formula. They have requirements for certain nutrients in the infant formula. The FDA says that homemade infant formula recipes haven’t been evaluated and they may not contain the proper nutrients that are needed for an infant.

It is not safe. There’s contamination leading to infection and illness risk and then there is a risk that your child may not be getting everything that he or she needs. - Dr. Lisa Gaw, pediatrician with Texas Children’s Urgent Care

Babies should either be fed breastmilk or FDA-approved formulas.

Hypocalcemia is a rare condition and it means there is low calcium in the blood. A spokesperson with the FDA has explained that symptoms can lead to heart problems and other foodborne illnesses that can be life-threatening.

The FDA said symptoms of hypocalcemia in infants include:

Seizures

General and/or neuromuscular irritability (jitteriness, tremors)

vomiting, poor feeding

Lethargy

There are many nonprofit organizations that are available to help you if you are in need of assistance and can’t afford to purchase formula.

