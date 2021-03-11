Granger & Amber Smith Reveal That They are Expecting

There is just something special about The Smiths. I met Granger for the first well over ten years ago, and have just always felt like he was a friend. He's always made himself available to help with charities, he's one of the best and most fun interviews, he's just an all around great guy.

Over the past few years, though, I've realized that I'm not the only industry-type to consider Granger a friend. It's widely known, basically anyone who has met Granger considers him a friend. And that's not always the case. He's just one of those guys that people gravitate toward. Someone who never meets a stranger.

"We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August." - Granger Smith

Nearly two years ago the Texas music and country music scenes were in shock, as we learned that Granger and his wife Amber, two amazing people, had to go home from the hospital without their youngest. Their son, River, had drowned in a tragic swimming pool accident.

But here we are today with some great news. Today, Granger, Amber, and their kid's, London and Lincoln, announced that their little brother River is becoming a big brother. Today we learned that The Smiths will be welcoming a baby boy this August.

Congratulations, Smith family. We're so happy for you. More happy than you'll ever know.